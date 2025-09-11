Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,815 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,339,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,698,834,000 after purchasing an additional 429,955 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 13.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,064,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,305,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,702 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,729,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,202,733,000 after purchasing an additional 312,757 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,416,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,326,912,000 after purchasing an additional 427,418 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,416,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,534,000 after purchasing an additional 296,983 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $338.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $341.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.96. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $376.45. The company has a market capitalization of $92.25 billion, a PE ratio of 91.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 19.88%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price (up previously from $328.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, July 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.33.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 102,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,254,531.05. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $1,311,020 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

