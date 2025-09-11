Head to Head Analysis: Magna International (NYSE:MGA) & Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) and Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Magna International and Mobileye Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magna International 1 13 3 0 2.12 Mobileye Global 1 8 9 0 2.44

Magna International presently has a consensus target price of $43.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.06%. Mobileye Global has a consensus target price of $19.59, indicating a potential upside of 41.13%. Given Mobileye Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mobileye Global is more favorable than Magna International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magna International 2.91% 11.89% 4.58% Mobileye Global -153.91% 0.73% 0.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Magna International and Mobileye Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

67.5% of Magna International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of Mobileye Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Magna International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Mobileye Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magna International and Mobileye Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magna International $42.84 billion 0.30 $1.01 billion $4.26 10.76 Mobileye Global $1.65 billion 6.84 -$3.09 billion ($3.65) -3.80

Magna International has higher revenue and earnings than Mobileye Global. Mobileye Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magna International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Magna International has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobileye Global has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magna International beats Mobileye Global on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc. designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body and chassis system, battery enclosures, and engineering and testing; and exteriors, including fascia and trims, front end modules, integration panels, liftgate modules, active aerodynamics, engineered glass, running boards, truck bed access products, breakthrough lightings, side doors, and greenhouse products. The Power & Vision segment offers electric drive systems and components, such as emotors, inverters, onboard chargers, gearboxes, and e-clutch; dedicated hybrid drives, dual and hybrid dual clutch, and manual transmissions; AWD/4WD products and rear drive modules; transmission, driveline components, and ICE; far camera module, remote camera heads, interior sensing camera, radars, thermal sensing, and domain controllers; interior and exterior mirrors, camera monitoring system driver/occupant monitoring systems, and smart actuators; forward and rear lighting, and lit grilles/panels/displays; latching system, door modules, charge port doors, power system, hinges, and door handles; and modular and textile folding roofs, and hard and soft tops. The Seating Systems segment provides seat structures, mechanism and hardware solutions, and foam and trim products. The Complete Vehicles segment offers vehicle engineering and manufacturing services. Magna International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Aurora, Canada.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc. develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management. The company also provides Mobileye Chauffeur, a first-generation solution for eyes-off/hands-off driving with a human driver still in the driver’s seat; Mobileye Drive, a self-driving system comprising of radar and lidar subsystems, as well as collision avoidance systems, including Mobileye 8 Connect for light and medium-duty vehicles, and Mobileye Shield+ for large vehicles. It serves original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. Mobileye Global Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intel Overseas Funding Corporation.

