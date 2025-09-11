Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 7,701 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF $ISTB

Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 762.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 75,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $48.87 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.36.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
