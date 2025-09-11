Intrua Financial LLC Has $2.91 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 93.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Security National Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0%

SPYG stock opened at $102.41 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.65 and a twelve month high of $102.93. The company has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.51 and a 200-day moving average of $89.70.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

