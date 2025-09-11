Wealth Management Associates Inc. Has $2.50 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Wealth Management Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,092,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,336,000 after buying an additional 1,238,612 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,645,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,992,000 after purchasing an additional 341,298 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,972,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,450,000 after purchasing an additional 241,266 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10,878.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,613,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 624.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,374 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $78.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.53. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.72 and a one year high of $78.89.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
