Financial Analysis: SU Group (NASDAQ:SUGP) versus Amentum (NYSE:AMTM)

SU Group (NASDAQ:SUGP – Get Free Report) and Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.1% of SU Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Amentum shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Amentum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get SU Group alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SU Group and Amentum”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SU Group $23.43 million 0.35 $1.37 million N/A N/A Amentum $8.39 billion 0.69 -$82.00 million $0.39 60.91

SU Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amentum.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SU Group and Amentum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SU Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Amentum 1 4 5 0 2.40

Amentum has a consensus price target of $27.30, suggesting a potential upside of 14.92%. Given Amentum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amentum is more favorable than SU Group.

Profitability

This table compares SU Group and Amentum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SU Group N/A N/A N/A Amentum 0.41% 10.90% 4.18%

Summary

Amentum beats SU Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SU Group

(Get Free Report)

SU Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated security-related services company in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Security-Related Engineering Services Business; and Security Guarding and Screening Services Business. It primarily provides security-related engineering, security guarding and screening, and related vocational training services. The company also engages in the design, supply, installation, maintenance, and testing and commissioning of various security systems. In addition, it offers threat detection systems, including X-ray machines, trace detection products, metal detectors, and mail screening machines; traffic and pedestrian control systems, such as traffic control system, automatic fare control systems, turnstiles, automatic door system, and people counting systems; and extra-low voltage systems comprising closed-circuit television, access control, public address, and building management systems to commercial properties, public facilities, and residential properties. Further, the company provides screening services, such as the detection of explosives, and incendiary devices in air cargo consignment and detection of dangerous goods through threat detection systems by screeners; and training courses for basic security services, mandatory basic safety, and training revalidation courses. Additionally, it offers equipment leasing services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. SU Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Exceptional Engineering Limited.

About Amentum

(Get Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc. provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for SU Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SU Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.