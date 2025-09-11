Wealth Management Associates Inc. Has $7.46 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Wealth Management Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.2% of Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,448,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,063,000 after purchasing an additional 79,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 57,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,662,000 after purchasing an additional 26,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $321.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $527.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $323.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $313.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

