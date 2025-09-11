200 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Acquired by Anderson Financial Strategies LLC

Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,656,000 after buying an additional 2,018,325 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,826,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,472,000 after purchasing an additional 36,930 shares during the period. Wit LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% in the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,581,000 after buying an additional 2,247,510 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,169,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,031,000 after purchasing an additional 41,742 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,010,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,920,000 after acquiring an additional 146,007 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

VB opened at $253.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.08 and its 200 day moving average is $231.86.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

