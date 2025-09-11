Intrua Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS

Intrua Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,341,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 503.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,234,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,305,000 after buying an additional 1,864,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 201,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,019,000 after acquiring an additional 27,742 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $92.39 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $94.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.07 and a 200 day moving average of $90.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.2334 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

