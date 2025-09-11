T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW Shares Bought by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 43.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,433,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,453,000 after buying an additional 1,035,865 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,706,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $707,973,000 after buying an additional 519,075 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,762,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,367,000 after buying an additional 387,604 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9,555.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 333,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after buying an additional 329,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,286,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,414,931,000 after buying an additional 222,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

TROW opened at $106.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.54. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%.The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 56.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Zacks Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $101.55.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

