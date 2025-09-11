iShares U.S. Financials ETF $IYF Shares Acquired by Wealth Management Associates Inc.

Wealth Management Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $124.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.26. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $95.34 and a 12-month high of $126.58.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.