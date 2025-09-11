NIKE, Inc. $NKE Position Boosted by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,879 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,008,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $69,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in NIKE by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 52,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in NIKE by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 539,650 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,835,000 after acquiring an additional 231,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $25,963,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the sale, the chairman owned 744,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,566,938.84. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.67.

NKE opened at $74.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average is $67.91. The stock has a market cap of $109.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $90.62.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

