Integrity Alliance LLC. Takes $1.71 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 77,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 864.5% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.49. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $25.94.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

