IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $12.04 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,371 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $12,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho set a $116.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $108.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $115.36. The company has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.80 and its 200-day moving average is $106.24.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $819,820.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,276.76. This trade represents a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

