Pacific Gas & Electric Co. $PCG Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 127,706 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric were worth $9,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Pacific Gas & Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Pacific Gas & Electric by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Gas & Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Pacific Gas & Electric by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacific Gas & Electric by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pacific Gas & Electric stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.57. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $21.72.

Pacific Gas & Electric ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Pacific Gas & Electric had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Pacific Gas & Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Pacific Gas & Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.480-1.520 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Argus raised Pacific Gas & Electric to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $19.00 price target on Pacific Gas & Electric in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

