Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership Has $7.57 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership lowered its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,656 shares during the period. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $7,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 18.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 36.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.41.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $93.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.35. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.83%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.