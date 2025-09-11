GK Wealth Management LLC Invests $297,000 in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

GK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 175,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 28,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 102,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 87,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 186,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $25.94.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.