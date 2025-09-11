SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Position Raised by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,032,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,821 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 9.9% of Intrua Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Intrua Financial LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $67,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of SPLG opened at $76.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.85. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $77.02.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

