Ransom Advisory Ltd Makes New $77,000 Investment in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 1,366.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its stake in McKesson by 64.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $810.00 price objective (up previously from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on McKesson from $766.00 to $772.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $725.10.

McKesson Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $705.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $87.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. McKesson Corporation has a 12-month low of $464.42 and a 12-month high of $737.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $697.99 and its 200 day moving average is $692.62.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.09, for a total value of $13,716,411.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,872 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,884.48. This represents a 41.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total value of $218,347.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,031.19. This trade represents a 33.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,560 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,602 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

