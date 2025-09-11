Intrua Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Intrua Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McAdam LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 26,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 395,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,300,000 after acquiring an additional 189,569 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 254,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 142,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after acquiring an additional 24,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Daiwa America raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $3,318,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 114,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,333.04. This trade represents a 19.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $296,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 160,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,977,838.30. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,371,330. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $115.25 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.64 and a 1-year high of $121.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.84 and its 200 day moving average is $110.02. The company has a market cap of $143.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.