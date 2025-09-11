Vanguard Utilities ETF $VPU is SWAN Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

SWAN Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for 5.4% of SWAN Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SWAN Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $11,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $183.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $154.00 and a twelve month high of $189.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.33.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

