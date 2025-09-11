Strategic Financial Services Inc. Has $95.26 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Strategic Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,539,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,061 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises approximately 5.6% of Strategic Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Strategic Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $95,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $72.12 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $49.56 and a 12 month high of $72.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average of $64.64.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.