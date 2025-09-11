FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,408 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 249 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on FedEx from $278.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $315.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,592.77. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $513,235.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,036.25. This represents a 19.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX stock opened at $225.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.97. FedEx Corporation has a 52 week low of $194.29 and a 52 week high of $308.53. The stock has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%.The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. FedEx has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.400-4.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

