Intrua Financial LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 263.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,709 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.0%

EFA opened at $92.38 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $93.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.35 and a 200-day moving average of $86.60. The stock has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

