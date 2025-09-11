Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Fiserv by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 41,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 29,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,936,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,424,907,000 after purchasing an additional 340,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $194.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.36.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI opened at $132.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.47. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.22 and a 12 month high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.