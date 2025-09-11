Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Shares Sold by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned 0.13% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $37,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BR stock opened at $250.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.21 and a fifty-two week high of $271.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 12.19%.The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.65%.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 84,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.53, for a total transaction of $21,948,711.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 165,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,986,992.02. This trade represents a 33.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total value of $1,848,497.92. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 48,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,824,151.36. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,532 shares of company stock valued at $38,417,208 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

