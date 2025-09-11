SWAN Capital LLC Buys 6,161 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

SWAN Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.8% of SWAN Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SWAN Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3%

VBK opened at $295.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.77 and a twelve month high of $304.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.83.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

