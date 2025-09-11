Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $777,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 133,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2,162.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITA opened at $198.84 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $129.14 and a one year high of $198.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.72.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.