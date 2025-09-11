Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,539 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of J. M. Smucker worth $30,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 815,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,553,000 after purchasing an additional 41,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded J. M. Smucker to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $109.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.81. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $93.30 and a one year high of $125.42.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.09%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

