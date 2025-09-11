Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 125 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Carderock Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $187.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.55 and a fifty-two week high of $188.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.87.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

