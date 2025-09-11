U.S. Bancorp $USB Shares Bought by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,824 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 1.5% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 325,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,724,000 after acquiring an additional 78,146 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 91,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. United Community Bank increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 21.8% during the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 49,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,952.5% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 840,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,478,000 after purchasing an additional 799,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $49.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.96.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.55.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,833.64. This trade represents a 25.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

