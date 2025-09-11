Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP Shares Acquired by Strategic Financial Services Inc.

Strategic Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 2.2% of Strategic Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Strategic Financial Services Inc. owned 0.27% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $37,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

VTIP opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.96. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $48.28 and a 12-month high of $50.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

