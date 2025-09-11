Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allianz SE acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of VUG opened at $467.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $186.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $470.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.64.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

