Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,964 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $84.06 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.31 and a 52 week high of $119.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.95.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.870-8.970 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

