Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 253,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for 2.9% of Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $16,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,044,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,931 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,163,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,216,000 after acquiring an additional 329,270 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,723,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,115 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,505,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,347,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,412,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $72.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.10. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $57.67 and a twelve month high of $73.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

