Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF Shares Sold by SWS Partners

SWS Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,541 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 1.5% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 65,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 15,766 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,878.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 50,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,353,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,014,000 after purchasing an additional 889,163 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 116.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0%

SCHF opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average is $21.23. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $23.10.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.