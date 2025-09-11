Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $3.40 Million Stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF $REIT

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.55% of ALPS Active REIT ETF worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000.

REIT stock opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 million, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $30.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.2089 dividend. This is a boost from ALPS Active REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to publicly traded equity securities of US REITs. REIT was launched on Feb 25, 2021 and is issued by SS&C.

