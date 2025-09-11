Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,000. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises 1.4% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of PNC stock opened at $201.89 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $145.12 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%.The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.67.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

