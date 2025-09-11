Ellsworth Advisors LLC Invests $4.59 Million in Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 36.9% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 882.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on EMN shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp set a $79.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $65.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.56. Eastman Chemical Company has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Eastman Chemical has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 46.63%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

