IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Stake in Eversource Energy $ES

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,660 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $8,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $92,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $280,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Glenview Trust co raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 8,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.38.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.2%

Eversource Energy stock opened at $64.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $68.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average of $62.70.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 6.60%.Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Loretta D. Keane acquired 3,780 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.07 per share, for a total transaction of $249,744.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,033 shares in the company, valued at $795,020.31. The trade was a 45.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

