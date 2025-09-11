GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Research

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GTLB. Mizuho cut their price objective on GitLab from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Capital One Financial cut shares of GitLab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.39.

GitLab Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. GitLab has a 52 week low of $37.90 and a 52 week high of $74.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1,225.25 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.96.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.21 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 0.55%.GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In other GitLab news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 143,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $6,701,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 498,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,310,986.40. This represents a 22.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $4,904,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 608,155 shares of company stock valued at $26,727,350. Corporate insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in GitLab by 174.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GitLab by 327.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in GitLab by 447.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

