Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI Shares Sold by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.9% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Apeiron RIA LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 930,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,861,000 after buying an additional 204,321 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 239,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 233,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,215,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $84.94 on Thursday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.08 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.11. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.0762 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

