Strategic Financial Services Inc. Has $11.48 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Strategic Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,033 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.7% of Strategic Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.4%

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $335.26 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $231.09 and a 52 week high of $338.31. The company has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $312.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.74.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

