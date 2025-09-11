Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 792,928 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,495,000. Tesla makes up approximately 0.9% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.0% in the first quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 1,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 18.4% during the first quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 245 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,080.36. This trade represents a 40.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,606 shares of company stock worth $44,724,662 in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 5th. China Renaissance reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.00.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $347.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $326.14 and a 200-day moving average of $302.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.11 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.03, a P/E/G ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

