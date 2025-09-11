3,882 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Acquired by Ransom Advisory Ltd

Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 107,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 39,653 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 39,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 263,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,625,000 after acquiring an additional 199,227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $59.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $59.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day moving average of $54.71.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

