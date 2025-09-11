8,814 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM Acquired by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 267.4% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $45.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $45.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

