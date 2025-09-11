Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 118,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 962,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,251,000 after buying an additional 77,003 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,696,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of EEM opened at $51.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $51.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.37.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

