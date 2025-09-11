Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,772 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $9,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 61,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 42,420 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 157,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 505,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,231,000 after acquiring an additional 163,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.36. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.47. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $403,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,320.26. This represents a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $6,843,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,292,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,412,360.10. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 459,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,228,872 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.