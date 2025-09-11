Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal Sells 56,548 Shares

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2025

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANETGet Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 56,548 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total transaction of $8,118,030.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,555,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,529,347.88. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 5th, Jayshree Ullal sold 438,764 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $63,111,813.76.
  • On Monday, August 25th, Jayshree Ullal sold 24,040 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $3,191,790.80.
  • On Friday, August 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 192,979 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.67, for a total transaction of $26,953,376.93.
  • On Thursday, August 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 345,856 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $48,395,630.08.
  • On Wednesday, August 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total transaction of $243,175,176.30.
  • On Thursday, July 31st, Jayshree Ullal sold 880,180 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.79, for a total transaction of $109,837,662.20.
  • On Wednesday, July 30th, Jayshree Ullal sold 288,820 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $35,290,915.80.
  • On Tuesday, July 29th, Jayshree Ullal sold 588,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $70,060,200.00.
  • On Monday, July 28th, Jayshree Ullal sold 527,302 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $60,950,838.18.
  • On Friday, July 25th, Jayshree Ullal sold 60,698 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $6,981,483.96.

Arista Networks Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $150.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.38, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.09 and a 200-day moving average of $99.44. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $151.71.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANETGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Arista Networks by 433.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 10,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $150.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.