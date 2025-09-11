Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal Sells 56,548 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 56,548 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total transaction of $8,118,030.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,555,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,529,347.88. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 5th, Jayshree Ullal sold 438,764 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $63,111,813.76.

On Monday, August 25th, Jayshree Ullal sold 24,040 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $3,191,790.80.

On Friday, August 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 192,979 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.67, for a total transaction of $26,953,376.93.

On Thursday, August 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 345,856 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $48,395,630.08.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total transaction of $243,175,176.30.

On Thursday, July 31st, Jayshree Ullal sold 880,180 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.79, for a total transaction of $109,837,662.20.

On Wednesday, July 30th, Jayshree Ullal sold 288,820 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $35,290,915.80.

On Tuesday, July 29th, Jayshree Ullal sold 588,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $70,060,200.00.

On Monday, July 28th, Jayshree Ullal sold 527,302 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $60,950,838.18.

On Friday, July 25th, Jayshree Ullal sold 60,698 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $6,981,483.96.

Arista Networks Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $150.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.38, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.09 and a 200-day moving average of $99.44. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $151.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Arista Networks by 433.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 10,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $150.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.79.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

