Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Insider John Finley Sells 21,500 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) insider John Finley sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $3,686,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 453,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,814,720.56. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $178.34 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $131.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%.Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 110.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Blackstone from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Blackstone from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Dbs Bank upgraded Blackstone to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Blackstone from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.38.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

